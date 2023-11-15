Are you wondering what are move-on orders? In this article, we explain exactly that.

The laws related to move-on orders in NSW are extensive. Namely, the NSW Law Enforcement (Powers and Responsibilities) Act (LEPRA) governs this area.

What is a move-on order?

A police officer may give you a move-on order. This means that they are ordering you to go in a certain direction.

For example, such as ordering you away from another area. For example, if someone is blocking the entrance to a shop. Furthermore, if a group of people are fighting in public, officers can order you to move on.

When can police give you move-on orders?

In NSW, police can only give you a move-on order if an officer believes on reasonable grounds that someone is:

Obstructing traffic,

Blocking another person or

Is harassing or intimidating another person or group.

However, failure to comply with a move-on order can lead to an arrest.

When an officer gives you a move-on order, they must comply with a few rules. According to the law, the police must tell the person/group the reason why they are giving the order.

What do move-on orders entail?

Specifically, the order might require the person to:

Leave that place and not return. This must be within a stated reasonable time.

Leave a certain part of that place and not return within a stated reasonable time.

Or move from that location, or close to that place, for a stated reasonable distance. This might entail telling them to go in a stated direction, and not return for a stated reasonable time.

Suing for wrongful move-on order

The police must conduct themselves accordingly with the LEPRA legislation. However, if they don't, they may have acted unlawfully.

If you think the police have acted unlawfully, contact a lawyer. Above all, the unlawful actions of police may give rise to a civil claim against police for assault, battery, false imprisonment or malicious prosecution.