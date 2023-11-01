NSW Police Arrest: Student activist accuses Sydney officers of trying to intimidate her. Our client, Cherish Kuehlmann, said that NSW police wanted to prevent her from protesting by arresting her in the middle of the night. Since then, the police have dropped the charges.

NSW Police Accused of Intimidation of Cherish Kuehlmann

Kuehlmann spoke to the press outside of the court. Speaking on the dropped charges:

"Really puts in perspective what the point of all this was." She added:

"It was to intimidate me."

In addition, the young activist explained that the NSW police arrived at her house hours after the protest. After, they arrested her in the middle of the night. She believes they did so to prevent her from attending a protest. She also described the situation as:

"Very explicit and overt."

In February, police charged Ms Kuehlmann with a trespassing charge. At the time, she was attending a housing crisis protest at the Reserve Bank of Australia.

However, on Wednesday, they dropped the charges ahead of a hearing at Sydney's Downing Centre Local Court.

Action Against NSW Police for Arrest



One of our top criminal lawyers, Sidnie Sarang, stated there will be an application to ensure the prosecution pays defence legal costs, scheduled for November.

Previously, they placed Kuehlmann on bail conditions. As a result, she was not allowed to go within 2km of Sydney's Town Hall. However, the court dropped those limitations in March. Following this, she spent months waiting for the trial.

However, Ms Kuehlmann is not going down without a fight. Furthermore, she stated:

"NSW Police definitely chose the wrong person to mess with."

In conclusion, a spokesperson for the NSW Police said they dropped the charges due to the complainant deciding not to proceed.

