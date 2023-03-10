Double demerits NSW are imposed for certain traffic offences during holiday periods and other times of the year. Why? During these holidays and other times of the year, there are more people travelling outside their homes including local Australians or visitors. Double demerits apply to the following offences:

Speeding

Illegal use of mobile phones (Texting/calling/playing while driving)

Not wearing a seatbelt

Riding without a helmet for motorists

These offences can lead to increased traffic, more congestion, aggressive driving behaviour, and a higher risk of accidents. Double demerit points are also applied during some special events and festivals to help manage traffic and reduce the risk of accidents. By enforcing double demerits, authorities hope to encourage drivers to be more cautious and abide by road rules.

Drivers who accumulate too many demerit points can face fines, licence suspensions, or even disqualification from driving. Additionally, drivers are given additional penalties for certain offences committed in school zones. As a result, this can serve as a strong deterrent against reckless driving behaviour. The ultimate goal of double demerits NSW is to reduce the number of road accidents.

What Does the Law Say?

The Public Holidays Act 2010 is an Act that regulates public holidays in the state of NSW, Australia. The Act sets out the dates for public holidays in NSW and provides guidance on how public holidays should be observed and regulated. It establishes the following public holidays in NSW:

New Year's Day (1 January)

Australia Day (26 January)

Good Friday

Easter Saturday

Easter Sunday

Easter Monday

Anzac Day (25 April)

Queen's Birthday (second Monday in June)

Bank Holiday (first Monday in August)

Labour Day (first Monday in October)

Christmas Day (25 December)

Boxing Day (26 December)

The Act also provides guidance on the regulation of public holidays. This includes how to calculate public holiday pay, and how employers should treat employees who are required to work on a public holiday. It also sets out the rules for the operation of shops and businesses on public holidays which includes restrictions on trading hours.

The Public Holidays Act also helps to ensure that public holidays in NSW are observed in a consistent and fair manner, while also supporting the needs of businesses and workers. Double demerits NSW also apply to all of the holidays mentioned above. The demerit periods for 2023 is as follows:

2023 NSW Public Holiday Period 2023 NSW Double Demerit Periods Australia Day 25 January 2023 to 29 January 2023 Easter 6 April 2023 to 10 April 2023 Anzac Day 21 April 2023 to 25 April 2023 King's Birthday 9 June 2023 to 12 June 2023 Labour Day 29 September 2023 2 October 2023 Christmas Day, Boxing Day, and New Year's 22 December 2023 to 1 January 2024

What About Other States?

While Queensland does not enforce double demerits over holiday periods, they are enforced all year round for people if they have a second or subsequent offence. Victoria, South Australia and Tasmania do not have double demerit periods, but warnings remain in place for drivers caught speeding. Double demerit periods in Western Australia also begins on Friday December 23, but generally runs for a longer period until around January 8.

Double Demerits NSW: Speeding Offences

Note: All demerit points in the tables below are the regular demerits. However, these demerit values are doubled during double demerit periods.

Unrestricted Class A Licence

Offence Demerit Points 10km/h and under 1 10km/h and under in a school zone 2 Over 10km/h 3 Over 10km/h in a school zone 4 Over 20km/h 4 Over 20km/h in a school zone 5 Over 30km/h 5 Over 30km/h in a school zone 6 Over 45km/h 6 Over 45km/h in a school zone 7

Class B and Class C Vehicles

Offence Demerit Points Over 10km/h in a school zone 4 Over 20km/h in a school zone 5 10km/h and under in average speed detection zone 2 Over 10km/h in average speed detection zone 4 Over 20km/h in average speed detection zone 5 Over 30km/h in average speed detection zone 6 Over 45km/h in average speed detection zone 7

What About Provisional Licences?

A provisional licence, also known as P-plates, is a type of driver's licence issued to new drivers who have passed their driving test. They are also granted the right to drive unsupervised, but still have some restrictions in place. Below is a table for double demerits NSW for people with provisional licences.

Offence Demerit Points 10km/h and under 4 10km/h and under in a school zone 5 Over 10km/h 4 Over 10km/h in a school zone 5 Over 20km/h 4 Over 20km/h in a school zone 5 Over 30 km/h in a school zone 5 Over 45km/h 6 Over 45km/h 6 Over 45km/h in a school zone 7

Provisional Licence Special Limits

Offence Demerit Points 10km/h and under 4 10km/h and under in a school zone 4 Over 10km/h 5 Over 10km/h in a school zone 5 Over 20km/h 4 Over 20km/h in a school zone 5 Over 30 km/h 6 Over 30 km/h in a school zone 6

What happens if an unrestricted licence holder or a professional driver accumulates enough demerit points? If this is the case, they will be notified in writing that their licence will be suspended. There is no right of appeal to prevent this from happening. The driver has the option of accepting the suspension period or a "good behaviour licence" for 12 months.

Double Demerits NSW: Where To Check Demerit Points?

People can check their demerit points by accessing their driving record through the Roads and Maritime Services (RMS) website. Here are the steps to check your demerit points:

Go to the RMS website and check demerit points Click on the "Check Online" button and log in to your account Enter your driver licence number and select the state or territory where your licence was issued. Enter your personal details, including your name, date of birth, and postcode. Follow the prompts to verify your identity. Once your identity has been verified, you will be able to see your driving record. This includes demerit points or double demerits NSW.

Alternatively, people can also check their demerit points by calling the RMS on 13 22 13. They can also visit a Service NSW centre in person. Any active demerits points people have accumulated will be kept on their record for 3 years and 4 months.

