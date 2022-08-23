NSW police have applied for an apprehended violence order (AVO) against NRL player Bryce Cartwright for the protection of his wife.

This follows the pair splitting early last year following a three-year marriage.

The 27-year-old Parramatta Eels forward appeared at Waverley Local Court where his case was adjourned to a later date.

He is not facing any criminal charges.

AVO Conditions

The AVO conditions against the NRL star are the standard conditions. These include orders that he must not assault, threaten, stalk, harass or intimidate Shanelle Cartwright.

He also cannot damage her property or harm any animal she owns. This is known as 'condition 1' and is the least restrictive an apprehended violence order can be.

The incident which led to the AVO application in NSW was described by Daily Telegraph sources as a 'domestic dispute' which was in no way physical.

He appeared at Waverley Local Court where his case was adjourned to 25 August. It is important to note that he has not been charged with any criminal offence.

In situations such as this, criminal defence lawyers can write representations to the prosecution for police to withdraw the AVO.

Sydney AVO lawyers explain that a basis for the withdrawal may be a weak prosecution case, the grounds of the AVO application being minor, or the person in need of protection (PINOP) not having any fears of the defendant.

Neither the Parramatta Eels or NSW Police have commented on the matter.

Previous Controversy

Bryce Cartwright separated from his wife early last year. This followed the pair courting controversy for their views on vaccination.

They were criticised in 2020 when they revealed on social media that they chose not to vaccinate their children.

They called themselves "pro-choice" rather than "anti-vax". The couple received numerous threats due to the stance.

Cartwright walked away from a $450,000-a-season contract with the Gold Coast Titans and returned to NSW in September 2020 with his then-wife and two children.

An AVO is an apprehended violence order. It is a Court order imposed on a person for the protection of another person (or persons).

There have been a number of recent examples of an AVO being dropped and/or dismissed after retaining experienced Sydney-based domestic violence lawyers.

There are some mandatory conditions that come with an AVO, and then there are other optional conditions. These conditions restrict the behaviour of the person on whom the AVO is imposed.

As an AVO is not a criminal conviction, it will not appear on any Police check. However, an AVO may place restrictions on what you can and cannot do. Some common examples of conditions are:

You cannot approach or contact a particular person or persons;

You cannot enter a particular premises;

You cannot go within a certain distance of a particular location;

You cannot be in the company of a particular person within 12 hours of consuming alcohol.

Because of this, people commonly ask how to get an AVO dismissed. To answer this question, AVO lawyers refer to Section 16 of the Act which sets out the factors that must be proved on the balance of probabilities for an AVO to be made:

1. The alleged victim has reasonable grounds to fear a personal violence offence from you; and

2. The alleged victim, fears a personal violence offence from you unless:

a) The alleged victim is under 16 years of age

b) The alleged victim has a mental impairment

c) the alleged victim has, in the past, been subject to a personal violence offence from you and the court believes there is a reasonable likelihood of it occurring again.

3. It is appropriate to make an AVO in the terms sought.

If any of these matters cannot be proved, then the AVO will not be made.

