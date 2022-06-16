ARTICLE

A 22-year-old Russian model and viral TikTok star is facing up to two years behind bars after she allegedly filmed a porno on top of the sacred Mount Batur volcano in Indonesia's popular island of Bali.

According to news reports, the model, who goes by the name of Veronika Troshina, decided to choose one of the country's most holy sites because she wanted to film an adult video with her male partner.

It is understood that in the video, Ms Troshina, who is also an actress, performs various sex acts whilst playing the role of a mountain guide.

The clip was recorded and posted last year on the pornographic website PornHub, where it was viewed by more than 1.2 million people.

However, it was eventually removed from the host site after local Balinese people discovered it and found it offensive.

Across most of the island, in fact, the video caused complete outrage – a reaction heightened by the fact that Bali happens to be a popular tourist destination for Russians.

According to local media outlet, Coconuts Bali, the video was confirmed as having been shot on the hiking trail of Mount Batur, an active volcano and popular climbing destination located in Kintamani, Bangli regency.

The mountain is considered to be one of the most sacred spots in Bali.

“Our officer found the location, specifically along the hiking trail of Mount Batur, a bit above Pasar Agung Temple,” Bangli precinct chief I Gusti Agung Dhana Aryawan said, speaking of the incident.

“We are coordinating with immigration to find out whether or not the people concerned are still in Bali.”

SHORT, CENSORED CLIP OF PORNO DOES THE ROUNDS ONLINE AS MS TROSHINA'S INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT BLOCKED

Meanwhile, online, citizens were able to track down a short, censored clip taken from the original pornographic video, which has since circulated both widely and wildly.

It was previously shared by popular community accounts.

It is assumed the video was taken during the pandemic as Ms Troshina can be seen wearing a mask on her chin.

While it is relatively unlikely that Ms Troshina and her partner are still in Indonesia, if they are found to still be in the country, they can face being charged under the Indonesian Criminal Code – known as Kitab Undang-undang Hukum Pidana or KUHP – with public indecency.

From there, if they are found guilty of a public indecency offence, they can face a maximum sentence of up to two years and eight months in prison.

The actress, who goes by the name Mihanika69 online, has now had her Instagram account locked.

She has 552,000 subscribers on PornHub and 259,500 followers on TikTok.

What is Offensive Conduct?

Put simply, in New South Wales, Australia, offensive conduct entails behaviour would insult the feelings of, or arouse anger, disgust, resentment or outrage in the mind of a reasonable person and as per contemporary social standards.

It can range from conduct including verbal abuse to demeanour that is anti-social, such as being overly drunk and disorderly.

The offence of offensive conduct is considered one that is wide-ranging and is generally charged when it proves challenging for police to prosecute a more explicit crime.

Offensive Conduct New South Wales Laws

In NSW, offensive conduct is actually a crime that is prosecuted quite regularly.

It can be ruled by an on-the-spot fine from police, which if paid, concludes the case and attending court is not required.

Otherwise, under section 4 of the Summary Offences Act 1988 (NSW), a maximum penalty of $600, or three months in jail, or both, applies where the matter is chosen to be elected in court.

Section 4 states that a person must not conduct himself or herself in an offensive manner in or near, or within view or hearing from, a public place or a school.

It should be noted that a person does not conduct themselves in an offensive manner simply by using offensive language.