A man has been charged with common assault over an alleged coffee throwing incident in western Sydney.

The altercation was captured on CCTV cameras from a local café.

A 27-year-old barista made a complaint to police before they commenced an investigation and tracked down the alleged perpetrator.

Charged with Common Assault

The common assault allegation occurred at a Rosehill cafe, in Sydney's west.

CCTV footage shows the barista, Suman Dhital, serving a 31-year-old man.

According to the café owner, Lily Semaan, the man insisted he pay for a young woman's coffee. However, she refused his offer.

"Our staff member was respecting the young lady's wishes because of that he was harassed, sworn at and abused," she said.

Mr Dhital claimed he was verbally abused by the patron.

He then grabbed two coffees and aggressively threw them at Dhital, according to Ms Semaan.

27-year-old Dhital said he was doused in hot coffee leaving him with burns to his face and hands.

"I was trying to make a good day with a coffee, but he was abusing me and swearing at me," Dhital said.

The 31-year-old accused is due to appear at Parramatta Local Court in July.

