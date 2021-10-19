The New South Wales government is leading the charge on returning to the 'new normal' without COVID-19 restrictions. Since 11 October 2021, individuals who have received a double vaccination have enjoyed an easing of restrictions that allowed increased socialising with the re-opening of hospitality venues and allowing larger private gatherings at people's homes.

Proof of Vaccination

Individuals will be required to show evidence of their vaccination status before entering hospitality venues. Hospitality venues are required to check all customers vaccination status before allowing them entry. A certificate showing your vaccination status can be downloaded from the Australian Government Services Australia using your Medicare account - click here to learn how to download this certificate.

Tips when interacting with NSW Police

With more people 'out and about' there will no doubt be an increase in the presence of NSW Police ensuring the community is safe whilst enjoying some well-earned freedom. Individuals should be reminded of their rights when interacting with NSW Police, and in particular, the NSW Police sniffer dog program.

Random Breath Tests

We will likely see an increase in roadside random breath tests where recent changes mean drivers may face increased penalties if they are detected with both alcohol and drugs in their system. NSW Police also have more options when dealing with first time low range drink drivers and first time drivers detected with any illicit drugs in their system. NSW Police have the following options:

Issue a $561 fine only; Issue a future Court Attendance Notice; Issue an immediate on-the-spot three-month licence suspension and $561 fine.

If you are charged with any offence we always recommend discussing your options with an experience criminal defence lawyer. Our criminal lawyers provide an initial free consultation to ensure you been treated fairly and we operate 24/7 days a week.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.