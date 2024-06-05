ARTICLE
5 June 2024

It Depends – Relevant thresholds for company land tax

CG
Cooper Grace Ward

Contributor

Cooper Grace Ward logo
Established in 1980, Cooper Grace Ward is a leading independent law firm in Brisbane with over 20 partners and 200 team members. They offer a wide range of commercial legal services with a focus on corporate, commercial, property, litigation, insurance, tax, and family law. Their specialized team works across various industries, providing exceptional client service and fostering a strong team culture.
Explore
In this edition of It depends, senior associate Tom Walrut talks about how land tax applies to companies in Queensland.
Australia Tax
Photo of Tom Walrut
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In this edition of It depends, senior associate Tom Walrut talks about how land tax applies to companies in Queensland.

Video transcript

Hi, my name's Tom Walrut and welcome to this week's edition of It depends where we'll be continuing our series of land tax. it depends, where we'll be talking about company thresholds.

When does my company have to pay land tax in Queensland?

When does my company pay land tax? And as always, it depends. Usually, a company will pay land tax where the taxable value of the land that it owns are more than $350,000 as at 30June each year. Land tax rates are applied, for companies at a rate of 1.7 % to 2.75%, of the taxable value of the land, as at 30 June, owned by that company.

What land is included when assessing a company's land tax?

So, what land is included when assessing the company's land tax? Well, it is all of the land that is owned by the company, as at 30 June in a particular year. So, where the company is a sole owner of land, 100% of the taxable value of that land is included in the company's land tax assessment. Where the company only owns a proportionate interest, say, a 50% interest in some land, then only 50% of the value of that land is included in the taxable value of the land of the company. And obviously where the company owns land which is exempt from land tax for any particular purpose, that particular value of land is completely excluded when assessing that tax.

How is the taxable value of a company's land assessed?

How is the taxable value of land determined in any particular year? Well, firstly, the Valuer General determines what the land value is for land tax purposes. So, you generally take whatever the Valuer General has on that particular block of land at a particular time. The second point is that you do get to average over up to three years the Valuer General's past valuations when determining the taxable value of your land for land held by a company in Queensland. And the third point is that all of the land that the company owns, obviously, including the proportion to earn interest that that company owns, in land, in Queensland for determining your total taxable value in any particular year. As always, we've got a very friendly team here at Cooper Grace Ward, so do feel free to give us a call if you have any land tax queries. Thanks.

© Cooper Grace Ward Lawyers

Cooper Grace Ward is a leading Australian law firm based in Brisbane.

This publication is for information only and is not legal advice. You should obtain advice that is specific to your circumstances and not rely on this publication as legal advice. If there are any issues you would like us to advise you on arising from this publication, please contact Cooper Grace Ward Lawyers.

Authors
Photo of Tom Walrut
Tom Walrut
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More