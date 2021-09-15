This chapter was originally published in Taxand's Global Guide to M&A Tax 2021, available here.
The Taxand Global Guide to M&A Tax 2021 covers 30
countries and provides at a glance insight into the tax treatment
of global mergers and acquisitions.
The Corrs tax team has authored the Australian chapter of this global publication.
It equips you with tax reference points relevant to mergers and acquisitions, including recent local tax measures and developments in Argentina, Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, China, Cyprus, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, India, Ireland, Italy, Korea, Luxembourg, Malta, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Russia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK and the USA.
The Corrs tax team works closely with Tax and member firms and other international firms, routinely delivering world-class, coordinated and seamless advice, structuring and due diligence services to multinational clients and on cross-border transactions.
You can access a copy of the Australia chapter, here, or click DOWNLOAD PDF.
