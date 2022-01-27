Joanna Andrew joins us on Full Disclosure this week to explain what constitutes as medical negligence, beyond an unfortunate adverse patient outcome that is unrelated to a doctor's competency. Joanna and Lucie Reichstein discuss the common negligent scenarios that arise and the options available to a patient.
Full Disclosure is a Podcast providing legal information and updates to individuals, businesses and business advisors in South Australia. It is produced by Mellor Olsson, a full-service South Australian law firm.
