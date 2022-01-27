ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Joanna Andrew joins us on Full Disclosure this week to explain what constitutes as medical negligence, beyond an unfortunate adverse patient outcome that is unrelated to a doctor's competency. Joanna and Lucie Reichstein discuss the common negligent scenarios that arise and the options available to a patient.

Full Disclosure is a Podcast providing legal information and updates to individuals, businesses and business advisors in South Australia. It is produced by Mellor Olsson, a full-service South Australian law firm.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.