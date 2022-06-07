Peggy Chow (Of Counsel, Singapore) and Kaman Tsoi (Special Counsel, Melbourne) discuss the latest regulatory trends and future directions including the use of third party tracing cookies, the overlap between privacy and competition, proposed new laws on targeted advertising and cookies in the EU, the US, Japan and Australia, facial recognition and less privacy intrusive alternatives such as contextual advertising and Google's new Topics API technology.

About the Future of Consumer – Asia-Pacific Predictions series

Rampant digitisation, pressure on ESG, post-Covid upheaval – our video series tackles the big trends in the booming Asia-Pacific consumer sector

Consumer sector companies will not return to pre-pandemic settings – the changes to business models are here to stay. Supply chain reinvention. Online customer service. Remote working. Artificial Intelligence and machine learning. All things digitization.

How fast consumer confidence recovers is different in each jurisdiction, and many countries are now using their recovery plans to push through climate action. And so too for consumer companies building customer trust (and shareholder value) through social capital initiatives.

In this series, our Asia Pacific Consumer Sector team will explore the key issues driving trends in 2022 and share their predictions on those that will have lasting impact for consumer sector companies.

