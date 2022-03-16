Cyber-attacks are becoming more frequent, varied and menacing each day. The consequences for the unprepared can be dire. It is essential that you start planning your cyber-response well before the first strike occurs.

Governments around the world, including Australia, are rapidly considering and proposing new laws targeting not only cyber and ransomware attacks but also new rules around encryption and the protection of critical infrastructure. This is coupled with incoming changes to privacy laws and an increasing regulatory scrutiny over the use and protection of data. The scope of these regulatory changes is wide, meaning that companies operating across many sectors are captured.

In this series, we highlight some of the evolving risks and regulations to help you stay across these critically important issues.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.