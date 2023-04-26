The Facts
Athlete knocked to ground during running section of triathlon
An athlete had participated in multiple triathlon events leading up to a triathlon in Queensland. Due to poor weather conditions, the event was changed to a duathlon with a run, cycle, run format. The athlete was disappointed in this change because swimming was her strongest skill. Nevertheless, she chose to participate in the event.
The triathlon had able-bodied athletes competing on the same course with para-athletes. During the first leg of the event, the athlete heard yelling and swearing moments before being knocked to the ground by a para-athlete in a racing wheelchair.
She remembered the para-athlete ricocheting out of the wheelchair and hitting the ground, but little else. As a result of this event, the athlete suffered a brain injury and psychiatric injury, as well as some other relatively minor physical injuries.
Athlete claims use of barriers could have prevented her injuries
The athlete brought a claim against the organiser of the event, arguing that it owed her a duty of care and that it failed to consider the risk of injury by not adequately separating para-athletes from able-bodied athletes.
The athlete argued that her injury could have been prevented with better risk assessment of the course and the use of barriers to divide para-athletes from able-bodied athletes at tight junctions throughout the course.
While the event organiser did not dispute that it owed the athlete a duty of care, it did dispute the extent of the duty owed.
Event organiser disputes athlete's claim
The question for the court was whether the injuries suffered by the athlete were caused by any breach of duty by the event organiser, which raised several points in its own defence.
One of these was based on obvious and inherent risk. The organiser argued that the athlete voluntarily assumed this risk by entering the triathlon.
The event organiser also relied on the fact the competition was conducted in accordance with Triathlon Australia Race Competition Rules, as sanctioned by Triathlon Australia. Competitors are obliged to abide by the rules, which state that athletes are responsible for their own safety and the safety of others.
The organiser argued that the prospect of injury only arose if an athlete acted negligently, carelessly or recklessly, emphasising that there was minimal or no risk of collision between competitors who conducted themselves in accordance with the rules.
CASE A
The case for the event organiser
CASE B
The case for the athlete
