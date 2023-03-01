Have you ever wondered if you can make multiple claims for total and permanent disability (TPD) through your superannuation funds? The answer is yes, it is possible to have multiple TPD policies and make claims through each of them. This is often referred to as "double dipping".

Double dipping means making multiple claims for TPD through multiple superannuation funds or in addition to other personal injury claims through workers compensation, public liability, or motor vehicle compulsory third party (CTP) insurance. In other words, if you have TPD coverage through more than one super fund, you can make a claim through each of them, thereby increasing your chances of receiving the maximum possible benefits.

Making multiple claims for TPD through different super funds is possible because each fund operates independently and has its own TPD policy and eligibility criteria. As a result, each fund may have a different definition of TPD and may offer different benefits and amounts.

However, before making multiple claims, it is important to consider the following factors:

Each super fund has its own definition of TPD, and it may vary significantly from one fund to another. It is crucial to understand the definition of TPD and the criteria for making a claim through each of your super funds. Limitations and exclusions: Each TPD policy comes with limitations and exclusions that may impact the amount and type of benefits you can receive. For instance, some policies may exclude certain types of disabilities or may have time limitations for making a claim.Â

Each TPD policy comes with limitations and exclusions that may impact the amount and type of benefits you can receive. For instance, some policies may exclude certain types of disabilities or may have time limitations for making a claim.Â Coordination of benefits: When making multiple claims, it is important to ensure that you employ a strategy that won't adversely affect your other claims. For example, in rare circumstances, claiming TPD through one superannuation fund might exclude you from being able to claim on another. The order by which you make the multiple claims can be critical. Another issue to consider is that each insurer will try to deny your claim by attempting to obtain medical evidence that might work against you. Timing your TPD applications is crucial to limit the prospect of inadvertently having medical evidence created by the insurer that could derail your other claims for personal injury.

In conclusion, double dipping is a useful strategy for maximising the compensation payable to you following an accident or injury. However, it is important to understand the TPD definitions, limitations, exclusions, and strategic coordination of benefits before making multiple claims.

Before attempting to make multiple TPD claims, it would be wise to first consult a legal expert, such as one of the lawyers at Roche Legal, to ensure that you make the right decisions to maximise your entitlements.