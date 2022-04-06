The Facts

Experienced cyclist participates in charity ride

In April 2008, a cyclist participated in an annual Sydney-to-Queensland charity ride.

The cyclist was an avid and experienced cyclist of 15 years and had participated in the event nine times before.

Cyclist crosses bridge in poor state of repair

Along the route of the charity ride, it was necessary to cross a bridge.

The bridge consisted of longitudinal timber planks which had been spray sealed with asphalt. However, the asphalt had eroded in various places.

The planks also had gaps of varying sizes between them, and some planks were damaged with holes.

Approximately two months before the accident, the bridge had been inspected by a council road inspector, who had observed some gaps between the planks of the bridge.

Cyclist falls off bridge and is seriously injured

On reaching the bridge, the cyclist observed it to be made of wooden planks with some gaps present.

She rode slowly across the bridge, going from side to side on a slight angle to avoid getting caught in the gaps.

However, the front wheel of her bike became caught in one of the gaps, causing the bicycle to stop suddenly.

The cyclist was seriously injured when she fell over the guard rails of the bridge into a rocky ravine below, with the bicycle still attached to her feet.

Cyclists sues council responsible for bridge

The cyclist sued the council that had the care, control and management of the bridge for negligence.

The matter was heard in the Supreme Court of NSW in respect to liability only, as the parties had agreed that, if successful, the cyclist would be entitled to damages in the sum of $822,632.00.

The Supreme Court ruled against the cyclist, and she appealed to the NSW Court of Appeal.

case a - The case for the cyclist case b - The case for the council The council owes me a duty of care to take reasonable care in all the circumstances to avoid the foreseeable risk of injury to cyclists created by the deteriorated condition of the surface of the bridge.

The bridge was in a terrible state of repair and the deteriorated condition of its surface created a risk of harm that a cyclist may fall off the bridge and sustain injury. This risk was foreseeable by the council and not insignificant.

The council breached its duty of care, failing to take reasonable precautions. The council should have erected an appropriate sign warning cyclists to dismount before crossing the bridge. Had council erected such a sign, I would have dismounted from my bicycle and walked safely across the bridge.

The council argues that it had no duty to erect a warning sign because it was not required by law to warn in relation to "obvious risks". However, it was not at all obvious that a cyclist would suffer injury by plummeting over the side of the bridge.

In any event, it can be inferred from the evidence that the council knew about the poor state of the bridge, and it should also have taken other reasonable precautions. Council should have carried out roadwork and repairs to eliminate gaps in the bridge, undertaken adequate inspections of the bridge, and installed higher guardrails or fencing. Had the council done so, my accident would not have happened.

Given that the council was negligent in not erecting a warning sign and in failing to conduct necessary road works, the court must grant my appeal. The law does not require us to warn of an obvious risk.

The risk of harm here was not, as the cyclist argues, a risk of plummeting over the side of the bridge. It was instead that a cyclist might get a wheel stuck in a gap on the bridge and fall over, even if just to the ground, injuring themselves. This risk was an obvious one, and we therefore do not owe a duty to erect a warning sign.

The cyclist also claims that we should have carried out road works. However, as a roads authority, we are not liable for failure to carry out road works unless we had actual knowledge of the particular risk that materialised. As there is no evidence that the council officer with the relevant authority to carry out the road works had any actual knowledge, we cannot be held liable.

Given that we were not required to erect a warning sign and are not liable for any failure to conduct road works, the court must dismiss the cyclist's appeal.

So, which case won? Cast your judgment below to find out

Case A ✔ Case B ✔

