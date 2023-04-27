In this podcast series, Australian partners Rebekah Gay and Emma Iles explore a variety of topics, issues and areas of intellectual property law.

In episode 18, Emma and Rebekah are joined by Patrick Gay, a Partner in Herbert Smith Freehills' Competition, Regulation & Trade team. Together they unpack the ACCC's 2022 draft determination which proposed to deny authorisation of a settlement and licence agreement that was intended to resolve an ongoing patent dispute in the Federal Court between Celgene and generic drug companies Juno and Natco. With Patrick's insights, Emma and Rebekah touch on the potential impacts of the draft determination on parties looking to settle IP disputes in the future.

