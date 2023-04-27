Australia:
Emma And Rebekah Talk IP: No Deal! ACCC Views On Pharma Patent Dispute Settlement (Podcast)
27 April 2023
Herbert Smith Freehills
In this podcast series, Australian partners Rebekah Gay and Emma
Iles explore a variety of topics, issues and areas of intellectual
property law.
In episode 18, Emma and Rebekah are joined by Patrick Gay, a
Partner in Herbert Smith Freehills' Competition, Regulation
& Trade team. Together they unpack the ACCC's 2022 draft
determination which proposed to deny authorisation of a settlement
and licence agreement that was intended to resolve an ongoing
patent dispute in the Federal Court between Celgene and generic
drug companies Juno and Natco. With Patrick's insights, Emma
and Rebekah touch on the potential impacts of the draft
determination on parties looking to settle IP disputes in the
future.
