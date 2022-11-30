ARTICLE

Takeaway points

A foreign filing license represents permission from one country for the first filing of a patent application to be in a different country. Different countries may use different terminology for such a licence (such as "written authority" or "security clearance").

While Australia does not have foreign filing license requirements, many countries do, and failure to obtain a foreign filing license when one is required can result in serious repercussions including but not limited to an inability to obtain valid patent rights in an affected country, a fine and imprisonment.

It may be necessary to carefully consider and possibly seek a foreign filing license before an Australian provisional patent application is filed if the answer to one or more of the following questions is yes: Are one or more inventors or applicants a national or a resident outside of Australia? Was the invention at least partially "made" outside of Australia? Does the invention concern any subject matter that could be regarded to relate to a state secret (eg applications which may be of interest to national defence or security)?



Background

While Australia does not have foreign filing license requirements, many countries do. In situations where research is performed in multiple jurisdictions, or in situations where inventors have ties to countries outside of Australia, for example, failure to consider foreign filing license requirements before filing a provisional patent application can have serious repercussions.

It is possible that a foreign filing license may be needed even in circumstances where all research for an invention has been performed in Australia.

It may be necessary to obtain a foreign filing license to file a patent application, if for example:

a patent applicant or an inventor is a national of a country outside of Australia a patent applicant or an inventor is a resident of a country outside of Australia (note that some jurisdictions can define "resident" broadly) a patent application could be considered to contain national secrets and/or the invention which is the subject of a patent application was at least partially made in a country outside of Australia

Questions to particularly consider before filing a provisional patent application include questions 1 to 3 outlined above.

The consequences of not first obtaining a foreign filing license before filing a patent application may vary from country to country, and in some circumstances, it may be possible to obtain a foreign filing license retroactively.

We recommend that patent applicants keep an accurate record of the persons involved in an invention and consider whether a foreign filing license may be needed before a provisional patent application is filed.

Below we have outlined foreign filing license requirements in many jurisdictions in which our firm operates and also in the US. It is also worth noting that the World Intellectual Property Organization maintains a list of countries that may require foreign filing licenses. 1

There are no foreign filing license requirements in Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Mongolia, Nepal, Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Vietnam.

There are foreign filing license requirements in the following countries:

US

Pursuant to 35 United States Code 184, except when authorized by a license obtained from the US Commissioner of Patents, a person shall not file or cause or authorize to be filed in any foreign country prior to 6 months after filing in the US an application for patent in respect of an invention made in the US. Failure to obtain a US foreign filing license when one is needed can present a bar to obtaining a US patent to the invention (35 USC 185).

It is possible to petition for grant of a US foreign filing license retroactively in certain circumstances under 35 USC 184, although as at 1 June 2022, only 42% of such petitions were granted in the previous 12 months.2

China

According to Art 20 of the Patent Law of China 1984, any applicant or individual that intends to apply for a patent in a foreign country for an invention or utility model accomplished in China shall submit the matter to the patent administration department under the State Council for confidentiality examination.

The request for confidentiality examination can be filed as a separate procedure or in relation to a first patent filing in China. If the first patent filing is a Chinese Patent Cooperation Treaty application, a Chinese translation of the speci?cation would not be required at the time of filing — the English text may be filed first.

It is to be noted that Art 20 applies to any applicant/individual who makes an invention within China and it is not based on nationality. Failure to request for confidentiality examination may result in an invalid Chinese patent based on the same invention.

Singapore

According to s 34 of the Singapore Patents Act 1994, no person resident in Singapore shall, without written authority granted by the Singapore Registrar, file or cause a patent application to be filed outside Singapore unless a patent application for the same invention has been filed at the Singapore Registry not less than 2 months before the application outside Singapore.

Importantly, contravention of s 34 is a criminal offence and shall result in liability for a fine not exceeding SGD 5000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding 2 years, or both.

A "person resident in Singapore" is defined in s 34 as including:

...[A] person who, at the material time, is residing in Singapore by virtue of a valid pass lawfully issued to the person under the Immigration Act 1959 to enter and remain in Singapore for any purpose [emphasis added].

The "person" referred to in s 34 includes both inventors residing in Singapore and applicants who are Singapore-registered companies. This means that written authority must be obtained even if all inventors reside outside of Singapore but the patent application is to be filed in the name of a Singapore-registered entity.

In view of the serious repercussions for omitting to obtain written authority, our ?rm takes a cautious approach and construes the phrase "material time" as referring to any time from the conception of the invention to the actual filing of the patent application.

Malaysia

According to s 23A of the Malaysian Patents Act 1983, no person who is a resident shall, without written authority granted by the Malaysia Registrar, file or cause to be filed outside Malaysia an application for a patent for an invention unless a patent application for the same invention has been filed at the Malaysian Patent Office not less than 2 months before the application outside Malaysia.

Contravention of s 23A is an offence and an offender is liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding MYR 15,000 or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 2 years or to both.

The term "resident" in s 23A includes both inventors residing in Malaysia and applicants who are Malaysian-registered companies. This means that written authority must be obtained even if all inventors reside outside of Malaysia, but the patent application is to be filed in the name of a Malaysian-registered entity.

It is to be noted that a Power of Attorney executed by the applicant is required for filing the request for written authority (simply signed, notarisation/legalisation not required).

Brunei Darussalam

According to s 33 of the Brunei Patents Act 2011, no person resident in Brunei Darussalam shall, without written authority granted by the Registrar, file or cause a patent application to be filed outside Brunei Darussalam unless a patent application for the same invention has been filed at the Brunei Patent Office not less than 2 months before the application outside Brunei Darussalam.

Contravention of s 33 is a criminal offence and shall result in liability for a fine not exceeding BND 5000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding 2 years, or both.

A "person resident in Brunei Darussalam" is defined in s 33 as including:

...[A] person who, at the material time, is residing in Brunei Darussalam by virtue of a valid pass lawfully issued to [the person] under the Immigration Act (Chapter 17) to enter and remain in Brunei Darussalam for any purpose [emphasis added].

The "person" referred to in s 33 includes both inventors residing in Brunei Darussalam and applicants who are Brunei Darussalam-registered companies. This means that written authority must be obtained even if all inventors reside outside of Brunei Darussalam, but the patent application is to be filed in the name of a Brunei Darussalam-registered entity.

In view of the serious repercussions for omitting to obtain written authority, our firm takes a cautious approach and construes the phrase "material time" as referring to any time from the conception of the invention to the actual filing of the patent application.

India

According to s 39 of the Indian Patents Act 1970, no person resident in India shall, except under the authority of a written permit sought in the manner prescribed and granted by or on behalf of the Controller, make or cause to be made any application outside India for the grant of a patent for an invention unless an application for a patent for the same invention has been made in India, not less than 6 weeks before the application outside India. Section 39 specifically states that this section does not apply in relation to an invention for which an application for protection has first been filed in a country outside India by a person resident outside India.

Contravention of s 39 is an offence and an offender is punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to 2 years, or with fine, or with both. Additionally, s 40 of the Indian Patents Act states that contravention of s 39 will result in the abandonment of a patent application filed from that invention, and any patent granted shall be liable to be revoked.

Pakistan

According to s 26 of the Pakistan Patents Ordinance 2000, no person resident in Pakistan shall, without written authority granted by the Controller, file or cause to be filed outside Pakistan an application for the grant of a patent for an invention unless an application for patent for the same invention has been filed in the Patent Office not less than 6 weeks before the application outside Pakistan. Section 26 speci?cally states that this section does not apply in relation to an invention for which an application for protection has first been filed in a country outside Pakistan by a person resident outside Pakistan.

Contravention of s 26 is an offence and an offender is punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to 2 years, or with fine not exceeding INR 20,000, or with both.

Conclusion

The repercussions of failing to secure a foreign filing license when one is required can be severe. It is best to always consider the possibility of foreign filing licenses before a provisional patent application is filed.

