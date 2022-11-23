ARTICLE

In this podcast series, Australian partners Rebekah Gay and Emma Iles explore a variety of topics, issues and areas of intellectual property law.

In episode 17, Emma and Rebekah are joined by Julie Chiu, a Senior Associate in Herbert Smith Freehills' London office, to discuss a number of lawsuits playing out in the United States and Europe in relation to patents for Covid-19 vaccines – with so many players involved in developing the vaccines, and given the success of the vaccines, it is not surprising that some disputes have emerged. So who is suing who?

