In this podcast series, Australian partners Rebekah Gay and Emma Iles explore a variety of topics, issues and areas of intellectual property law.

In episode 16, Emma and Rebekah are joined by Andrew Wells from Herbert Smith Freehills' London office to talk about the role of intellectual property rights in a rapid and fair renewable energy transition. Global players are competing to set increasingly ambitious net-zero emissions targets. Do patents help or hinder the innovations needed to achieve these goals?

