Big brands are already integrating new interactive experiences to market their products and services. Users can quickly move across metaverse spaces as they would in the real world, providing new commercial opportunities to showcase innovation.

Much like the real world, safeguarding your latest development requires some planning. Managing the intellectual property (IP) investment and monitoring emerging technologies is essential in this new era of digital connectivity. At this stage, the metaverse is fragmented, but there are several platforms offering an experience which could be a reality sooner than we think.

Principal Joerg Sosna explains to host Lisa Leong, why brand owners should be considering broadening their intellectual property strategies to cover not only the real world, but online marketplaces via eCommerce platforms where you might attract a large customer base or competitors too.

