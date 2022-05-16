European Union:
Emma And Rebekah Talk IP: Better Together? Europe's New Unified Patent Court
16 May 2022
Herbert Smith Freehills
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In this podcast series, Australian partners Rebekah Gay and Emma
Iles explore a variety of topics, issues and areas of intellectual
property law.
In episode 13, Emma and Rebekah are joined by Sebastian Moore, a
partner in Herbert Smith Freehills' London & Milan offices,
to discuss Europe's new Unified Patent Court and unitary
patents.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from European Union
AI Inventorship: Snakes And Ladders At The Australian Courts
Boult Wade Tennant
Whilst the dispute continues as to who (if any) among the Artificial Intelligence (AI) "DABUS" and its creator Dr Stephen Thaler can be regarded in law as the inventor for a number of patent applications around the world, they have undoubtedly caused the generation of much legal analysis.