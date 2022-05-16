ARTICLE

European Union: Emma And Rebekah Talk IP: Better Together? Europe's New Unified Patent Court

In this podcast series, Australian partners Rebekah Gay and Emma Iles explore a variety of topics, issues and areas of intellectual property law.

In episode 13, Emma and Rebekah are joined by Sebastian Moore, a partner in Herbert Smith Freehills' London & Milan offices, to discuss Europe's new Unified Patent Court and unitary patents.

