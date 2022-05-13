Australia:
Pfizer Files Lawsuit In Australia To Halt Sales Of BRENZYS (Etanercept)
13 May 2022
Goodwin Procter LLP
Last week Pfizer
filed a lawsuit in a federal court of Australia against
respondents Samsung Bioepis, Merck, Sharp & Dohme, Organon, and
Arrow, to halt sales of their biosimilar BRENZYS
(etanercept). Pfizer alleges that the respondents infringe
Australian Patent No. 2005280034, titled "Production of
polypeptides," with claims directed to cell culture
methods. BRENZYS is a biosimilar to ENBREL (etanercept), and
was
approved by Australia's Therapeutic Goods
Administration in 2016. Pfizer is seeking damages from sales
of BRENZYS in Australia, and a court order barring the sale of the
drug until Pfizer's patent expires.
