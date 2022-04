ARTICLE

Australia: Emma And Rebekah Talk IP: Patent Trolls; Are Renewable Energy Technologies In Their Sights? (Podcast)

In this podcast series, Australian partners Rebekah Gay and Emma Iles explore a variety of topics, issues and areas of intellectual property law.

In episode 12, Emma and Rebekah discuss patent trolls, the traditional targets of patent trolling activity and the emergence of a new trend in the renewable energy space.

