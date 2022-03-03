Australia:
COVID-19 Vaccines And IP – Is IP Really The Key To Equitable Access? (Podcast)
03 March 2022
Herbert Smith Freehills
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In this podcast series, Australian partners Rebekah Gay and Emma
Iles explore a variety of topics, issues and areas of intellectual
property law.
In episode 11, Emma and Rebekah revisit a topic explored in
their first podcast to discuss some recent developments around IP
rights and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines.
Herbert Smith Freehills Podcasts · Emma And Rebekah Talk IP EP11: COVID-19 vaccines
and IP - is IP really the key to equitable access?
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from Australia
Australian patent box takes shape
Bennett & Philp Lawyers
The ‘patent box' aims to encourage companies to base their medical and biotechnology R&D operations in Australia.
Unpacking The Proposed "Patent Box" Reforms
Davies Collison Cave
On 10 February 2022, the Federal Government introduced the Treasury Laws Amendment (Tax Concession for Australian Medical Innovations) Bill 2022 to the House of Representatives.