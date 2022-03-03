In this podcast series, Australian partners Rebekah Gay and Emma Iles explore a variety of topics, issues and areas of intellectual property law.

In episode 11, Emma and Rebekah revisit a topic explored in their first podcast to discuss some recent developments around IP rights and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines.

Herbert Smith Freehills Podcasts · Emma And Rebekah Talk IP EP11: COVID-19 vaccines and IP - is IP really the key to equitable access?

