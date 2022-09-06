The COVID-19 pandemic has alerted businesses to the fragility of global supply chains. Heightened demand, trade restrictions, factory closures, rising freight rates and reliance on 'just-in-time' inventory systems have led to global shortages and inflation. The disruption to supply chains has become more widespread, growing from an industrial problem to a threat to economic stability. Shortages and rising input costs have meant that prices of food, fuel and construction materials have continued to surge. Promoting flexible and resilient supply chains will be key to weathering the storm.

Vulnerabilities in Supply Chains Globally

Supply chain disruptions lead to shortages of key goods, price inflation, factory closures, unloaded shipping containers and negative effects on a nation's economic wellbeing. They also affect a wide spectrum of products, from expensive goods, such as cars and electronics, to necessities, such as food, medicines, oil and gas – all of which has an impact on the cost of living. The significant and compounding effects of supply chain bottlenecks and rising freight costs on prices, particularly for producers and manufacturers that import products like fertiliser and construction materials, have serious economic implications. Economies in the Asia Pacific, many of which rely heavily on imported goods, are vulnerable to the consequences of supply chain disruption for production and consumption.

Focus on cost efficiency before the pandemic

In the years before the pandemic, supply chains were focused on getting goods quickly and cheaply to customers. To do this, companies relied on outsourcing parts of the supply chain (thereby increasing the complexity of the chain) to cut storage overheads and ensure they had the products 'just in time' to fulfil customer orders.1 Similarly, manufacturers reduced the volume of spare stock at plants to cut costs, preferring to rely exclusively on the supply chain as demand varied. This meant supply chains were rigid, working as a network with many component parts, each vulnerable to even minor disturbances to other links in the chain.

This complexity means the accumulated effect of disruptions can take a long time to be resolved. For example, the Suez Canal blockage in March 2021 temporarily stopped 369 ships from passing through the canal and delayed an estimated US$9.6 billion worth of trade each day.2 The effects of the delay were still being felt months after the blockage was resolved. Even in non- pandemic times, a shock of that proportion could impact supply chains for six to nine months ahead.

The Global Supply Chain Pressure Index, plotted below, reached an all-time high during 2021. This index uses data on sea shipping costs from the Baltic Dry Index, as well as the Bureau of Labor Statistics airfreight cost indices for freight flights between Asia, Europe and the US. It also uses three supply chain–related components – delivery times, backlogs and purchased stocks—from the Purchasing Managers' Index surveys for manufacturing firms across Europe and the Pacific.

Global Supply Chain Pressure Index3

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of New York

As illustrated below, record-breaking global freight rates across containerised and dry bulk shipping markets have increased the cost of shipping and importing as logistics companies have sought to recover higher fuel costs. This flows through the supply chain from the shipper to the carrier and on to the receiver, eventually working its way into higher consumer prices. Higher consumer prices can have adverse effects on small island developing states and the least developed countries whose consumption and production depend heavily on international trade.4 Port congestion has also affected the efficiency of supply chains. With ships waiting to unload, ports waiting for trucks to move containers, and trucks waiting for ships to dispose of empty containers, backups in the chain accumulate very quickly, and take time to recover from.

Global Shipping Costs

Source: Bloomberg

Implications for the Food Industry

Supply chain shocks have led to increases in the prices of food. Agriculture follows a fine-tuned schedule based around seasons and weather. A small disturbance in one season can cause a ricochet effect on the yield and output of subsequent seasons. The food supply chain has five key stages: agricultural production, post-harvest handling, processing, distribution and consumption.5

Staple products, such as wheat, corn, maize, soybeans and oilseeds, can be quite capital intensive, while high-value produce, like fruit, vegetables and fisheries, tends to be more labour intensive. As illustrated below, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Food Price Index shows that prices of key foodstuffs have increased significantly over the past two years.

Labour shortages due to the pandemic have caused disruptions in labour-intensive work such as sowing and harvesting on farms. Many of these jobs were previously filled by temporary or seasonal workers, and the absence of local or migrant workers due to illness or migration restrictions has affected the supply chain. For example, in the UK, the 'Pick for Britain' campaign aimed to source local workers to harvest crops due to shortages of overseas workers. 6

Logistical challenges mean that farmers can struggle to get their product to market. In the US, members of the Dairy Farmers of America cooperative dumped gallons of milk every day as they could not get their product onto shelves due to supply chain disruptions and the closure of restaurants. 7 Disruptions of food flow from manufacturers and/or producers to end users and can have negative effects on food quality, freshness, food safety and affordability.

Disruptions of food flow from manufacturers and/or producers to end users and can have negative effects on food quality, freshness, food safety and affordability. Food processing plants, which are labour intensive, are adversely affected by lockdowns and restrictions on workers due to illness. For example, meat processing plants were considered high-risk sites during the early stages of the pandemic.8 Closing down food plants causes a ripple effect across the food supply chain, and producers are often forced to cull their farm animals as they cannot sell their livestock to processing plants.

FAO Food Price Index (2014-16=100)9