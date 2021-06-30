ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Some states in Australia are experiencing small (by international standards) Covid-19 outbreaks. The state governments in Australia have primary control over the health system, so some states have closed their borders to people entering from other states.

All international travellers planning a trip to Australia in the next 4 weeks should arrive into the capital city of the state they intend to spend the majority of their time in Australia in. Arriving in a state other than the final destination may result in 2 weeks quarantine at the international arrival point and then a further 2 weeks quarantine (and border exemption application) in the state they intend to spend time in.

More information about the border closures can be found using the links below;

Hammond Taylor will continue to provide updates as the state

border restrictions ease.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.