Australia: Queensland releases new exploration acreage for petroleum and gas and greenhouse gas storage

On 24 November 2021, the Queensland Government released over 28,000 km2 of land for petroleum and gas, and greenhouse gas storage, exploration.

Petroleum and gas exploration tender releases – PLR2021-1

Eight petroleum and gas exploration areas have been released across the Bowen, Surat/Bowen, Eromanga and Adavale basins:

343 km 2 area (110 sub-blocks) located 92 km southeast of Springsure with coal seam gas potential

area (110 sub-blocks) located 92 km southeast of Springsure with coal seam gas potential 727 km 2 area (234 sub-blocks) located 94 km south of Springsure with coal seam gas potential

area (234 sub-blocks) located 94 km south of Springsure with coal seam gas potential 308 km 2 area (99 sub-blocks) located 115 km southwest of Springsure with coal seam gas potential

area (99 sub-blocks) located 115 km southwest of Springsure with coal seam gas potential 775 km 2 area (251 sub-blocks) located 15 km west of Taroom with coal seam gas potential

area (251 sub-blocks) located 15 km west of Taroom with coal seam gas potential 102 km 2 area (33 sub-blocks) located 55 km north of Roma with coal seam has potential

area (33 sub-blocks) located 55 km north of Roma with coal seam has potential 6,226 km 2 area (2,012 sub-blocks) located 118 km south of Blackall with conventional or unconventional gas potential

area (2,012 sub-blocks) located 118 km south of Blackall with conventional or unconventional gas potential 5,283 km 2 area (1,719 sub-blocks) located 104 km west of Charleville with conventional or unconventional gas potential

area (1,719 sub-blocks) located 104 km west of Charleville with conventional or unconventional gas potential 656 km2 area (215 sub-blocks) located 88 km southwest of Quilpie with conventional oil potential.

Source: GeoResources Division, Department of Resources (Qld).

Greenhouse gas storage tender releases – QLR2021-1

Additionally, four areas for greenhouse gas storage exploration have been released within the Surat/Bowen, Galilee and Eromanga basins:

771 km 2 area (250 sub-blocks) located 73 km southwest of Taroom with greenhouse gas storage potential

area (250 sub-blocks) located 73 km southwest of Taroom with greenhouse gas storage potential 5,286 km 2 area (1,732 sub-blocks) located 70 km southwest of Miles with greenhouse gas storage potential

area (1,732 sub-blocks) located 70 km southwest of Miles with greenhouse gas storage potential 6,846 km 2 area (2,250 sub-blocks) located 78 km northeast of St George with greenhouse gas storage potential

area (2,250 sub-blocks) located 78 km northeast of St George with greenhouse gas storage potential 1,615 km2 area (525 sub-blocks) located 50 km northwest of Quilpie with greenhouse gas storage potential.

Source: GeoResources Division, Department of Resources (Qld).

Tenders for the petroleum and gas, and greenhouse gas storage, exploration areas open in December 2021 and close in March 2022. Outcomes are expected by May 2022.

Preferred tenderers must comply with land access and native title requirements and, depending on any applicable land use constraints, meet other approval requirements before commencing exploration activities.

