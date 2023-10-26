AI is a trending topic with no sign of slowing down, particularly when considering how it might influence the way we work both now and in the future. For many businesses, AI is not new, and is a tool that continues to be implemented to produce more efficient and streamlined work, for the benefit of the business and its customer base.
In this episode of From Idea to Intellectual Property, host Lisa Leong is joined by Spruson & Ferguson Lawyers Principal Mark Vincent who outlines the ways in which businesses use AI for the benefit of their customers, and the IP considerations practitioners must think about when businesses implement AI systems – who owns the data, what can they do with it, and who owns it at its output?
Mark draws on his deep knowledge of AI systems to provide cutting edge insight on this rapidly growing and evolving technology.
Listen below, or subscribe on Spotify, Apple or Podbean to receive our latest episodes as they drop.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.