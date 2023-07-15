Our Blockchain team are delighted to contribute the Australian chapters of Chambers' Blockchain 2023 Global Practice Guide.

The Law and Practice Guide covers a wide range of legal topics relating to the use of blockchain technology including DeFi, NFTs and DAOs, while the Trends and Developments Guide provides an overview of the latest legislative and regulatory developments in relation to the blockchain sector in Australia. Chambers 2023 Guide also includes more expert commentary on legal developments in relation to blockchain technology from key jurisdictions around the world.

Please reach out to the authors Michael Bacina, Steven Pettigrove, Luke Higgins and Jake Huang if you have any questions in relation to the latest legal and regulatory developments for blockchain technology in Australia.

Click here to download the Blockchain 2023 PDF File

