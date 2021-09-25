ARTICLE

The COVID-19 TechVoucher program provides support funding for technology-rich startups, scaleups or SMEs to collaborate with Publicly Funded Research Organisations (PFRO) to accelerate the commercialisation of innovative R&D products and services that address ongoing disruptions.Eligible businesses The program is available to incorporated entities that are start-ups, scaleups or SMEs and have:

The program is available to incorporated entities that are start-ups, scaleups or SMEs and have:

an ABN registered in NSW and are based in NSW

fewer than 200 employees

operated for at least 12 months, based on date of ABN registration

at least $150,000 in sales revenue or operating expenditure within the last 12 months

at least 75% Australian ownership (and not more than 50% owned by another business)

propose a technology-based product or service that addresses the impacts of COVID-19

provide evidence of the ability to co-invest at least 50 per cent of eligible project budget

demonstrate capability and capacity to complete the TechVoucher project within six months (Stream 1) or 12 months (Stream 2)

be engaged with an eligible PFRO for R& D collaboration and have obtained a quote

confirmation that the business holds the rights to commercialise the IP from the project.

Eligible activities

Activities funded by the program include:

access to research facilities and equipment such as electron microscopes, medical imaging, and other PRFO delivery partner facilities

product or process design, such as engineering or technical design expertise to determine prototype structure, function or materials

validating or demonstrating technical capabilities of a product, process or technology including clinical trials and in-market validation

funding toxicology studies on materials that could be incorporated into a new product

testing and certification for supply of products

enhancing existing product capabilities or enabling entry to international markets.

Funding

Funding is available in two streams depending on the size of the R& D project and is matched by the government up to a certain amount.

Total projected budget Intended project duration Matched government contribution Stream 1: Smaller R & D projects $30,000 to $50,000 Up to six months Maximum $25,000 Stream 2: Larger R & D projects $50,001 to $100,000+ Up to 12 months Maximum $50,000

A TechVoucher will fund up to 50 per cent of all invoices issued by a PFRO partner to the maximum value of the voucher for each stream.

Funding will be provided for approved projects until the available funding is exhausted or the final deadline for applications. Status Applications close on 29 October 2021.

Applications close on 29 October 2021.

