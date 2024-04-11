The Facts

Seller of painting forms contract with auction house

An art investor engaged an art expert to act as her agent. The agent's role was to locate valuable but underpriced works of art and bid on the investor's behalf at various auctions for the sale of artwork, including paintings and sculptures.

Around that time the seller engaged an auction house to advertise and subsequently sell a painting by a famous Australian artist at a public auction. In doing so the seller and the auction house entered into a contract.

By way of that contract, the seller of the painting made a number of promises to the auctioneer, including that the painting was painted by a specific famous artist, specifying the year it was painted, that the auction house was allowed to advertise the painting as having been painted by that artist and that no third party had expressed concerns about the authenticity of the painting.

Relying on the contract, the auctioneer published a catalogue, inspected by the buyer of the painting, which stated there was "no doubt" that the painting was authentic. None of the parties had any reason to suspect the painting was a forgery at the time of its sale.

The sale went ahead and the buyer purchased the artwork for the princely sum of $85,000.

Art experts cast doubt on authenticity of painting

Shortly after the auction, the auctioneer attended a meeting with a group of eminent art experts. The auctioneer was told that there were "real concerns" about the authenticity of the painting.

That information caused the auction house to hold doubts that the painting was genuine. Despite this, and having already completed the sale, the auction house remained silent regarding those doubts and did not divulge this new information to anyone.

Art investor discovers painting is forged

Ten years later, when the art investor who had bought the painting made arrangements to sell it, she discovered that the painting was a forgery.

The art investor brought legal proceedings against the auction house where she bought the painting, the company that sold the painting, that company's sole director, and her own buyer's agent, alleging that each of them was negligent.

In bringing the legal action, the art investor sought the return of the purchase price and additional damages from everyone involved in the sale.

All parties deny liability while admitting painting is forged