Looking for a lawyer can be a stressful time in your life.

Facing criminal charges, or wanting to sue someone, or being sued, is an unpleasant experience. No one wants to find themselves in this position. However, in life there might be times when you need legal representation. Finding the best lawyer in Sydney for your legal needs is paramount to succeeding with your claim. In this article, we are going to explain tops tips for finding the best lawyer in Sydney.

Best lawyer in Sydney

Undertaking the decision to sue someone or a government body is serious and it can take a lot of time. Similarly, facing criminal charges can be daunting. If found guilty, you could face prison time or hefty fines. Additionally, your employment and travel opportunities could be seriously affected. That is why it is so important to pick the best lawyer in Sydney for your case.

How to pick the best lawyer in Sydney

There are many factors to consider when selecting a lawyer.

Selecting the type of lawyer

The first step is confirming what type of lawyer you need. For example, do you have a civil or criminal claim?

Do I need a Civil lawyer?

Civil law handles the regulation of conduct between individuals, government bodies, and organisations. Normally, it involves contracts that define the legal relationship between two parties. For example, a government employee, like a police officer or prison guard, owes a duty of care to citizens. If these rights are infringed upon, you could have a case.

O'Brien Criminal & Civil Solicitors are experts in civil law. We have filed more civil claims against the government than any other law firm. Our firm has won awards for their work in civil and criminal matters. Our civil law specialists include:

Historic sexual abuse,

Suing the police for assault and false imprisonment,

Defamation and

Many other areas.

Read our civil law case studies here.

Criminal Law

Criminal law is different. It covers violent offences against an individual; theft, or property damage. However, it also includes traffic and parking offences. Also, 'white-collar' offences such as insider trading and corruption fall under criminal law.

Our criminal lawyers are also specialists in this area of law and have a wealth of experience. Some of the areas of criminal law we specialise in include:

Assault,

Theft,

Driving offences,

Bail applications,

Drug offences,

Money laundering,

Fraud,

And many others.

Read our criminal law case studies here.

Research law firms

Once you have decided on the type of lawyer you need, the next step is to research the law firm. You can do this by checking its Google reviews.

Another option is to see if this law firm is regularly in the media. If they are, this shows that they are reputable and trusted specialists in their area of law. O'Brien Solicitors are frequently in the media discussing our cases and our opinion on law reform and news. Check out our media page here.

Additionally, if a lawyer has represented a client in a high-profile case, this is also a good sign. It shows that they have a strong reputation. Some of the high-profile cases we have acted on include William Spedding, who was a suspect in the disappearance of William Tyrrell.

Also, O'Brien Criminal and Civil Solicitors have represented witnesses in every Royal Commission over the past decade including the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sex Abuse. We have also represented clients in noteworthy cases who sued the Catholic Church for the sexual abuse they suffered.

Read Case Studies

A great way of finding a good lawyer in Sydney is to read their previous Case Studies. By doing so, you can see the type of cases they have experience with. Reading the these gives you a good indication of how we can also defend you with a similar case.

Our lawyers have a tremendous success rate. Check out our criminal law and civil law case studies.

Pick a lawyer you get on with

Another factor is selecting a lawyer whom you get on with. In some cases, you are going to spend a significant amount of time with your lawyer, either in person or on the phone. Therefore, you must have a good relationship with them.

A great way of testing the waters is booking a free consultation to understand how we can help you. Our law firm prides itself on our friendly, professional, and trauma-informed approach

Book a free consultation with one of our Sydney lawyers today.

Other factors when selecting a lawyer in Sydney

You also might need to consider if you need a lawyer who can visit you in prison, hospital, or at home, if applicable. If you are living in regional Sydney, ensure your lawyer travels to all courts in NSW.

Legal costs

Another very important factor when choosing a Sydney lawyer is to ensure they accept legal aid. Our lawyers can help you apply for legal aid. We also do pro bono work.

Our firm is also very transparent and fair with legal costs. We set up a cost agreement with our clients. However, please note that not all areas of law are covered by legal aid and pro bono. All cost queries are at the discretion of our Principal lawyer.

Speak to us for more information on legal costs in Sydney.

Need a barrister?

For some cases, you might need a barrister as well as a solicitor. We have an extensive network of legal professionals we can liaise with for your case. A barrister is a specialist lawyer whose skills are in the area of advocating orally for you in court. They will work closely with your solicitor.

Once you have chosen your Sydney lawyer, you should discuss their availability. If you need to file a claim at a certain time, or appear in court soon, ensure you tell them this in the free consultation.