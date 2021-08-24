In this short video, our Head of Business and Human Rights Dr Phoebe Wynn-Pope discusses her role at Corrs, her advice for in-house counsel and the firm's approach to responsible business.
To view the video, please click here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.
|Chambers Asia Pacific Awards 2016 Winner
- Australia
Client Service Award
|Employer of Choice for Gender Equality
(WGEA)