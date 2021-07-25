ARTICLE

Australia: Getting the best out of LinkedIn in professional services

LinkedIn can be a really valuable business and professional development tool, it provides opportunities to connect with peers, colleagues, others in the industry and new clients to generate sales, share ideas and build your network.

Devoting just 5-10 minutes to it a few times a week is all you need to start seeing the benefits.

One of the most important things you can do is write clearly, in plain English, and remember that less is more! (A good idea in all communications!)

Here are some more tips and tricks:

Keeping your Profile Up-To-Date

Having an up-to-date profile makes you easier to search for, easier to connect with and can show you as being knowledgeable and experienced.

It's important to get the basics right, including:

An appropriate professional headshot

Your title and business as your headline (e.g. Accountant at Moore Australia)

Current contact details

You can use the profile to sell yourself as an expert, and whether you're looking for your next role, or new clients in your current position, this is how you do it:

Create your summary – a short, sharp few sentences that highlight your passions, experiences and skills.

Add all your relevant work experiences, and be sure to label the workplace correctly, and include some of your key achievements.

Attach any work product you want to highlight; articles, web posts, videos or images to show what you can do and what you know.

Add all your education experiences, including micro credentials, and label institutions correctly!

Add you volunteer experiences, languages, projects, anything relevant!

Skills and endorsements - don't be afraid to list them - give, receive and ask.

Building your Personal Brand and Getting Involved

Keep in mind LinkedIn is about showing off! It can be a little hard at first, but it's about you as a knowledgeable and skilled professional.

LinkedIn is not Facebook, keep it professional. You can use humour and your personality but just remember your audience. Leaving politics or anything controversial at home is always a good bet in the world of professional services.

Be mindful that if you like another person's post, or article it may show up in the feed of your connections (e.g. "Nick liked this post"), so be careful what you click on!

Follow other businesses you're interested in, and join groups that are relevant to you and your career. Groups can include alumni associations, professional networks and spaces to share and help others. This is a good way to stay connected to what's going on in the world and interact with other professionals in your line of work.

Sharing Content

A great way to connect with others on LinkedIn is to share content – like doing a Facebook post, but professional! Not which cocktail you're drinking!

Spend a few minutes every time you log-in scrolling the timeline, liking posts, commenting, reading articles and seeing what's new in your industry.

Articles you've read and other LinkedIn posts of interest that you've seen are a good start. Share away! Add a little comment and some hashtags too. Always tag the businesses and people you're talking about.

A good place to start is following businesses you work for, or are interested in and keep an eye out for posts to share.

When posting, target your messaging, eg "Calling all auditors." "Are you a small business owner?" – this may seem silly, but it does catch the eye!

Networking

By having an up-to-date profile, and regularly sharing content, you'll have made yourself easier to find and more interesting to connect with. Here are some tips to grow your network:

After every meeting, client dealing or business event, find and add everyone you spoke to, and any speakers or presenters.

Add all your colleagues, clients, suppliers, family and friends.

The bigger your network, the better. Your ideas, posts and shares will be seen by more people and you will be exposed to the ideas and shares of more people. This can help draw new clients to you.

Contacting Prospective Clients

You may also want to go hunting for new clients, targeting industries and people of interest.

You can look up businesses you want to work with and check their employee lists, you can also look at connections of connections.

Unless you have a paid membership you can't message people out of the blue, but you can add most to your network with a short welcome message.

Importantly, if you have a connection in common that you're sure will resonate, drop their name or even ask them to start a chat between the three of you as an introduction.

Don't be afraid to work the network, this isn't Facebook and everyone understands this is about getting your name and your services out there.

Don't be pushy or rude, frame it around your expertise and the help you need or can offer!

The Next Level

If you want to take LinkedIn to the next level, there are additional paid membership options including LinkedIn Premium Business, which has features like:

The ability to send messages to people you have no connection with

Unlimited viewing of profiles with no connection to you

Access to see who's looking at your profile

Industry and career insights and resources

Beyond this there is a sales tool that helps generate leads with additional targeting and messaging options.

Find out more about these options, their current features and prices on LinkedIn.

