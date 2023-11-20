The last 12 months tell a tale of two different M&A markets. From the highs of record deal activity in 2021, deal making has slowed. Geopolitical instability, spiralling inflation and high cost of debt suggest a downturn may be inevitable. But opportunities remain.
Our 12th M&A Outlook uncovers prominent trends from the last 12 months and identifies compelling predictions for 2023.
You can access a copy of M&A 2023 Outlook here, or click the 'DOWNLOAD PDF' button below.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.
