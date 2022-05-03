ARTICLE

Simon Cathro is joined by Adrian Loader, the known man when it comes to playing the Distressed Private Equity game. In this episode, we get to know who Adrian is, what his role as Founding Partner at Allegro involves and explains how Allegro came about as well as what they do. Adrian also discusses his market over the next two years giving insight on fundamental views on how he's broadened the investment and the impact and effects of inflation.

