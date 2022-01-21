Moore Australia is pleased to publish the FY Q2 review of APAC Mid-Market Mergers and Acquisitions.

FOMO fuels M&A confidence in 2021.

Average deal size up almost $10m in last quarter to $54.3m.

Top 3 performing sectors by deal count in Q2 were IT, Medical and Financial Services.

M&A confidence bolstered by discounted debt, readily available equity, enhanced virtual deal making capabilities and the fear of missing out.

Between the major APAC deal making countries, there were 608 deals completed with an average deal size of $51M, up over $6M from last quarter.

Benjamin Yeo, Director, Moore Australia (VIC) and Chairman of the Moore Australia National Corporate Finance Committee stated: "In a quarter where we would traditionally expect to see less activity, the AUS & NZ mid-market M&A sector was thriving. The delay in some activity in Australia, as people waited for the borders to re-open, has moved some of the activity which we would normally see mid-year, into the final quarter of the calendar year."



