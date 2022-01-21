Moore Australia is pleased to publish the FY Q2 review of APAC Mid-Market Mergers and Acquisitions.

  • FOMO fuels M&A confidence in 2021.
  • Average deal size up almost $10m in last quarter to $54.3m.
  • Top 3 performing sectors by deal count in Q2 were IT, Medical and Financial Services. 
  • M&A confidence bolstered by discounted debt, readily available equity, enhanced virtual deal making capabilities and the fear of missing out.
  • Between the major APAC deal making countries, there were 608 deals completed with an average deal size of $51M, up over $6M from last quarter.

Benjamin Yeo, Director, Moore Australia (VIC) and Chairman of the Moore Australia National Corporate Finance Committee stated: "In a quarter where we would traditionally expect to see less activity, the AUS & NZ mid-market M&A sector was thriving. The delay in some activity in Australia, as people waited for the borders to re-open, has moved some of the activity which we would normally see mid-year, into the final quarter of the calendar year."
 
A copy of the report can be downloaded here. 

