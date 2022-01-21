Moore Australia is pleased to publish the FY Q2 review of APAC Mid-Market Mergers and Acquisitions.
- FOMO fuels M&A confidence in 2021.
- Average deal size up almost $10m in last quarter to $54.3m.
- Top 3 performing sectors by deal count in Q2 were IT, Medical and Financial Services.
- M&A confidence bolstered by discounted debt, readily available equity, enhanced virtual deal making capabilities and the fear of missing out.
- Between the major APAC deal making countries, there were 608 deals completed with an average deal size of $51M, up over $6M from last quarter.
Benjamin Yeo, Director, Moore
Australia (VIC) and Chairman of the Moore Australia National
Corporate Finance Committee stated: "In a quarter
where we would traditionally expect to see less activity, the AUS
& NZ mid-market M&A sector was thriving. The delay in some
activity in Australia, as people waited for the borders to re-open,
has moved some of the activity which we would normally see
mid-year, into the final quarter of the calendar
year."
A copy of the report can be downloaded here.
This article is issued as general commentary - please contact us about your specific circumstances.