We are pleased to share with you our global liability/defence group brief, Navigating the global liability defence agenda.
Members from our various offices have identified key issues that are impacting individuals in their jurisdictions and beyond. Whether you're in London or Hong Kong, Australia or the United States, we have seen an increase in the commonality of issues our clients face and a synergy in approach to dispute resolution across the globe.
This publication was created with our clients in mind. With our legal footprint spanning across 24 countries, our lawyers have first-hand knowledge of global issues impacting our clients. We wanted to provide a snapshot of interesting legal issues we are seeing and share some takeaways we expect will resonate cross-jurisdictionally.
APAC
- Australia - Recent developments in Australian liability defence
- Hong Kong - Hybrid working and the potential rise in employees compensation claims
- Singapore - Tabled for discussion: an introduction to the Singapore actuarial tables
- Thailand - New regulations prescribe which buildings must apply for legal liability insurance
EMEA
- Denmark - Employer liability flowing from workers who suffer COVID-19 related ill health/death
- France - The possible qualification of the COVID-19 pandemic as force majeure
- Ireland - The personal injuries guidelines 2021
- Portugal - Insurance subrogation: common law vs roman law perspective
LATAM
- Argentina - Rules of civil liability in cases of damages caused by minors in Argentina
- Chile - Can an employer require the worker to be vaccinated?
- Colombia - Need to establish a mandatory liability insurance in Colombia for private vehicles
- Mexico - YosStop: A warning for social media users
- Peru - Shipping container crisis and carriers' liability under Peruvian law
North America
- United States - Coming to America - Threshold issues facing international companies sued in the United States
- United States - Analyzing how right to repair legislation may affect insurance coverage and litigation
- United States - The consequences of being even 1% liable when two or more defendants are at fault - the doctrine of joint and several liability
United Kingdom
- England - New liabilities, new investigations, but the same inflationary pressures
- Northern Ireland - Northern Ireland update
- Scotland - A whistle stop tour of key Scottish legal changes in 2021