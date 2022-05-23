We are pleased to share with you our global liability/defence group brief, Navigating the global liability defence agenda.

Members from our various offices have identified key issues that are impacting individuals in their jurisdictions and beyond. Whether you're in London or Hong Kong, Australia or the United States, we have seen an increase in the commonality of issues our clients face and a synergy in approach to dispute resolution across the globe.

This publication was created with our clients in mind. With our legal footprint spanning across 24 countries, our lawyers have first-hand knowledge of global issues impacting our clients. We wanted to provide a snapshot of interesting legal issues we are seeing and share some takeaways we expect will resonate cross-jurisdictionally.

