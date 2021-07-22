ARTICLE

On Saturday 17 July 2021, the NSW Government issued a mandate which has brought a halt to all non-essential, non-emergency construction projects until 30 July 2021. This extends from large scale infrastructure projects to residential renovations. As a result, many of those within the construction industry and the supplier chain may be affected by these changes.

In times like these, it is often difficult to ascertain the next step in the process when considering immediate action.

If you are a Head Contractor or Subcontractor, you should review your contracts and consider the provisions relating to extensions of time, delay and variations. While each contract falls on its own merits, these provisions will assist you in determining that next step and ensuring that you are aware of your rights and obligations during these difficult times.

If you are a homeowner, and are unsure of what this means, check your contract and talk to your contractor.

