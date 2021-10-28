Defamation law has become an increasingly active legal practice area within Australia. Our special counsel, Barrie Goldsmith, has a specific focus on assisting individuals, companies and associations with navigating defamation claims.

Barrie's expertise in the area of defamation law has been recognised by the New York Times as they sought his comments in their recent article about defamation law in Australia and the United States. We link the article, which was published on 12 October 2021 here: https://www.nytimes.com/2021/10/11/world/australia/facebook-post-missing-apostrophe-defamation.html?searchResultPosition=2