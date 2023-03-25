Helen Kowal appeared on 'Friday LIVE' with Amanda Farmer, Founder of Women in Strata & Your Strata Property, from the 2023 Annual Conference of the Australian College of Strata Lawyers in Singapore.

Helen explained the new fact sheet released by NSW Fair Trading this week, clarifying the way in which an owners corporation can fast-track emergency remedial works under the Design and Building Practitioner's Act.

To view the full interview click here

