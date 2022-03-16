The Facts

Tenant leases 100-year-old hotel

In January 2007, a tenant leased a 100-year-old hotel west of the Blue Mountains in New South Wales.

The tenant paid a security deposit of $250,000 and the rent was $220,000 per year.

In December 2007, a new owner purchased the hotel for $1.6 million.

The tenant's lease was due to expire on 3 July 2010.

Owner locks tenant out of hotel for failure to pay rent and takes over operation of hotel

In January 2008, the tenant breached an essential term of the lease by being two weeks in arrears on payment of the rent.

The owner gave the tenant notice of its intention to terminate the lease, and on 19 February 2008 locked the tenant out of the hotel and took possession.

The owner also acquired the hotel licence and certain gaming entitlements associated with the hotel premises, stayed in possession, and operated the hotel itself.

Owner sues tenant for loss of bargain damages

In September 2008, the owner commenced proceedings against the tenant for damages, including loss of bargain damages (for the loss of the benefit of the lease).

The Supreme Court of NSW denied the owner's claim for loss of bargain damages, and the owner appealed to the NSW Court of Appeal.

case a - The case for the tenant case b - The case for the owner As was the case here, where an owner remains in possession of a property after terminating a lease, the law requires that the loss of bargain damages be calculated as follows - the rent we would have been liable to pay from the date of termination of the lease, until the expiry date of the lease, had it not been terminated; minus the value to the owner of its occupation of the property, assessed by reference to rent that the owner could have earned by re-letting the premises during that period.

In this case, the owner did not even try to re-let the premises. Yet, in the prevailing market conditions at the time, the owner could have achieved the same rent or more than we would have been liable to pay, had the lease not been terminated.

Accordingly, the owner has not suffered any loss of bargain and we are not liable for damages. We accept that the ordinary starting position for the calculation of loss of bargain damages is the difference between the rent under the lease and the rent at market value at the time of termination. However, there are special circumstances in this case that require that the losses be measured by reference to the profits we obtained by re-taking possession and operating the hotel business, instead of by reference to the rent at market value.

The special circumstances include that we had to maintain the hotel licence. In addition, the tenant accepted the risk that we would choose not to re-lease the premises, as we were entitled to decide to do under the lease, but instead take over the operation of the hotel business on an early termination of the lease.

The loss of bargain damages should therefore be calculated as follows - the rent the tenant would have been liable to pay from the date of termination of the lease, until the expiry date of the lease, had it not been terminated, minus the profits we earned from the use of the premises during that period.

The rent payable by the tenant for the period from 19 February 2008 to 3 July 2010 would have been $571,590. Our profits derived from operating the hotel during that period were $250,256. Therefore, we are entitled to $321,334 in loss of bargain damages.

So, which case won? Cast your judgment below to find out

Case A ✔ Case B ✔

