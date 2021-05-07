Welcome to the May 2021 edition of the Madgwicks Lawyers Property Insights Newsletter!
Articles include:
- Valuer and Retail Leases Update: Notice to tenant of last date to exercise option: A landlord should check as to whether it has provided the required notice under section 28(1A) of the Retail Leases Act 2003 (Vic). A notice provided in the past may not be sufficient and a new notice may need to be given explains Partner Rohan Ingleton.
- The Beginning of the End: FAQs from Landlords and Tenants regarding COVID-19 Rent Relief: With the COVID-19 Omnibus (Emergency Measures) (Leases and Licences) Regulations 2020 (Vic) set to expire on 28 March 2021, landlords and tenants are looking forward and considering their next steps and options in respect of their lease and licence arrangements. Associate Nicola Carnevale and Lawyer Celeste Galante answer some of our most frequently asked questions in this useful Q and A article.
- Reminder: Land Tax Relief Deadline Looms: The deadline for land tax relief is looming! Eligible landowners are required to apply for land tax relief for all categories for 2020 by midnight on 31 March 2021 and for 2021 by 30 June 2021. Lawyer Celeste Galante outlines what you need to know about the land tax relief measures.
- Can't stack the system: Car stackers and tandem parking targeted under new congestion levy ruling: On 1 February 2021, the Commissioner of State Revenue released a ruling dealing with carparking spaces that can accommodate more than one vehicle. Associate Nicola Carnevale explains the change and what you should do if you have a carpark in a congestion levy zone.
