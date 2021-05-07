ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Real Estate and Construction from Australia

I introduced the buyer to the property, so I should get the commission. Which case won? Stacks Law Firm Agent 1 sued in the District Court to recover the commission under the terms of the agency agreement.

I was tricked into signing over my half of the family home, so I should be able to appeal the court order. Which case won? Stacks Law Firm The father claimed that he had only signed the documents transferring the property to her because of her deceit.

E-Alert: Potential rights of a lessee under the property insurance policy of the landlord Broadley Rees Hogan Lawyers A lessee may be covered for loss and damage within the landlord's premises if those premises are insured by the landlord.

A recent case concerning forged signatures, the Home Building Act 1989 (NSW) and misleading and deceptive conduct ClarkeKann Lawyers Summary of recent interesting case against a builder and an insurance broker.

Ban on combustible cladding Coleman Greig Lawyers Explanation of the new laws designed to prevent unsafe use of building products and their impact on the industry.