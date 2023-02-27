Australia:
High Court accepts that no market value means no interest in land!
27 February 2023
Bartier Perry
The news is in!
The High Court has dismissed the Applicant's special leave
application seeking to appeal the Court of Appeal's decision in
Olde English Tiles Australia v Transport for NSW [2022]
NSWCA 108.
The Court of Appeal had held that if a business has no market
value interest, then there is no foundation upon which the business
can claim compensation for disturbance under s59 of the Land
Acquisition (Just Terms Compensation) Act 1991.
As the High Court has dismissed the application, it will be
interesting to see what ramifications this has on compulsory
acquisitions, and in particular, those with proceedings already
commenced in the Land and Environment Court.
