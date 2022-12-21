self

Agribusiness is defined as the industry, enterprises, and field of study of value chains in agriculture and the bio-economy.

In this final episode of The Cut for season one, Simon sits down with Adrian Parker, Commonwealth Bank's General Manager of Specialised Agribusiness Solutions to learn about Adrian's path to a career in Agribusiness and discuss CBA's corporate agriculture coverage model.

