Australia:
Land resumption: Your objection and compensation rights.
24 August 2021
McCarthy Durie Lawyers
Receiving notice that your property is intended to be resumed by
the Government (Federal, state or local) to allow a development or
public infrastructure to proceed can be stressful, particularly if
the property being resumed is a long-held family home or a business
that has relied on location as part of its business model.
Knowing your legal rights, and knowing your rights to fair
compensation are essential for anyone affected by a proposed
resumption.
Also called "acquisition" under the Acquisition of
Land Act (Qld) 1967, resumption of property (part or all of your
land and house, including an easement or driveway) can only be done
by a government authority for a public purpose (eg a road, a rail
line, a hospital, urban planning or public works) or for works
incidental to a public purpose. Land can be resumed with or without
your consent, and strict time limits apply if you want to object to
the proposed taking.
Top 10 things for land owners to know:
|
- How do I know if my land is being
resumed?
-
If your property is close to a construction zone or proposed
construction zone, it might be targeted for resumption. You, as the
landowner, will receive a Notice of Intention to Resume (NIR) from
the relevant body seeking to resume your land. If you and the
constructing authority agree to the acquisition, the taking of the
land is effective from the date the notice for the taking of the
land is published in the Queensland Government Gazette.
In some cases, the constructing authority may temporarily occupy
your land for the purpose of constructing, maintaining or repairing
any works (to do things like erect workshops or sheds, or make
temporary roads or car parks). You will be notified of this not
less than 7 days prior and you will be advised for how long the
occupation is expected to continue. You can lodge a claim for
compensation at any time during the occupation and up to 3 months
after by giving notice to the constructing authority about a
compensation claim.
- Can I object?
-
If you do not agree to the resumption, you can object. You have
30 days from the date of delivery of the NIR to object to the
prospective resumption. Grounds for objection could be that the
development is unwarranted; the decision to develop is biased; or
the development is better located in a different area. You will
need evidence to support these grounds of objection. The
constructing authority will then assess your objection. It is vital
that you obtain legal advice to prepare an objection as your
grounds for objection must state the facts and circumstances you
will rely on should the matter proceed to Court.
- How much will I be compensated?
-
Compensation covers:
- The value of the land resumed;
- Damage or loss caused by the severance of a part/s of a
property;
- Damage to other land caused by use of statutory powers;
and
- 'Disturbance costs' – defined in section 20 of
the Acquisition of Land Act 1967 (basically, all the costs incurred
as a consequence of the taking including reasonable costs of
obtaining appropriate advices from consultants eg legal, valuation,
town planning etc.
Calculating the value of the land resumed and the consequential
losses requires expert assessment of the zoning of the land to
identify prospective uses which may hold the highest and best use
eg. a lot with a single residential house on it may be zoned for
medium density residential, meaning the lot could have a block of
units on it, not just a single house. This prospective use
therefore has a higher value than the current use and the owner of
the land should be compensated for the higher and better use
value.
- Who pays for my costs to reestablish?
-
You will be liable for discharging any mortgage on the property
that is resumed, and any taxes, rates and charges overdue at the
time the land is resumed may be deducted from the compensation
amount. Should you choose to challenge the resumption in the Land
Court, you may need to pay for your costs of litigation. A Claim
for Compensation referred to the Land Court should include a claim
for compensation for:
- legal costs and valuation or other professional fees reasonably
incurred in relation to the preparation and filing of the
claim;
- costs and fees associated with establishing a new mortgage for
the purchase of a new property;
- stamp duty reasonably incurred for the purchase of new
property, equivalent to the value of the property resumed;
- legal costs associated with the purchase of a new
property;
- financial costs reasonably incurred during the purchase of a
new property;
- removal and storage costs associated with relocating from the
resumed land;
- costs associated with connecting services to the new
property;
- an amount to compensate the owner (freehold; leasehold) for any
interruption to the running of a business as a direct and natural
consequence of the resumption; and
- any economic losses incurred by the property owner due to
having to move properties (eg the cost of new school
uniforms).
- How is compensation assessed?
-
A valuer will assess the market value of the property to reflect
what the market would be willing to pay for your land or business
on the date of acquisition based on the highest and best use of the
land. This valuation includes any fixed improvements like houses,
sheds or fences. Reasonable costs for items identified above at
point 4 are also included in determining the amount of compensation
that may be claimed. If you want to refer the claim to the Land
Court for determination (ie where a negotiated result can't be
achieved) the Claim must be filed within three years of the date
the resumption was published in the Queensland Government
Gazette.
- What if I don't accept the offer?
-
If you don't want to accept the offer you can negotiate with
the constructing authority for a better rate of compensation (or
engage a lawyer to do that on your behalf). If negotiations cannot
be reached the matter can be referred to the Land Court of
Queensland for a decision. At that time, the constructing authority
will pay an "Advance" being its assessment of the
compensation and Disturbance amount payable. Most disputes are
resolved via negotiation as referral to the Land Court can be
expensive for both the land owner and the constructing authority.
The Land Court of Queensland has jurisdiction to determine
complaints unresolved by negotiation of mediation.
- What if I'm happy to accept the
offer?
-
If you are happy with the constructing authority's offer,
you can accept the compensation claim by writing to the authority.
The agreement will be legally binding and you will need to sign
various documents before settlement is arranged.
- What happens if the project changes or
stops?
-
If your land has been identified as requiring resumption in
preliminary plans but you have not received a NIR you do not have
rights to compensation if the project area changes and your
property will no longer require resumption. It is, however, rare
for an authority to issue a NIR to a property owner if the project
will not be going ahead as per the final plans.
- How do I find out if I am due to be
resumed?
-
Most government funded works for a public purpose are publicly
notified before the works commence. Searches can be made of most
authorities (eg Councils, Main Roads, Q'ld Rail). You should
check the plans associated with any prospective works and assess if
you think your property might be affected by the works. At that
point it may be wise to contact a lawyer to discuss your options on
the need to formally lodge an objection.
