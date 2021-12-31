DCC is delighted to announce we have opened a new consultancy arm of our business to support our clients, in particular at senior executive and board level.

DCC's new consulting business will be led by Executive Consultants Jane Perrier and Karen Hallenstein. Jane and Karen are highly experienced IP lawyers and senior executives, having managed Telstra's global IP interests for many years, before establishing ipervesence.

The new consultancy will support our client's to leverage strategic value and mitigate risks associated with intellectual assets. Our new services include intellectual asset strategy and governance, valuation, and policy and law reform. We will also offer a virtual IP counsel service, providing clients with seamless access to commercially focused IP expertise to support their in-house legal functions.

DCC provides a complete end-to-end advisory service supporting clients with the acquisition, use, management and now governance and valuation of their IP.

DCC's Managing Principal Michael Wolnizer said of the development "I have been fortunate to have worked with Jane and Karen for decades on Telstra's IP portfolio. Their pragmatic and commercially focused approach to intellectual asset governance is second to none in the Australian market. Jane and Karen are leaders in this area, and we are excited to have them join our team"

