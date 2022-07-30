ARTICLE

The Foreign Acquisitions and Takeovers Fees Imposition Amendment (Fee Doubling) Regulations 2022 (Cth) will double application fees payable by foreign investors under the FIRB regime with effect from 29 July 2022.

All applications made under the FIRB regime are subject to a prescribed fee. From 29 July 2022, the lowest application fee will be $4,000, with the maximum being $1.045 million.

The application fee payable depends on the nature and value of the acquisition for which approval is sought. Fees increase along with the value of acquisitions, the fee limit being reached where the value of the acquisition exceeds the prescribed threshold.

The new fees for each type of foreign investment application are summarised below:

