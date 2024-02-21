Significant Investor Visa (SIV) scheme allocation being cut

Australia's entire Business Innovation and Investment Program (BIIP), including the Significant Investor Visa (SIV), is under review as the government's Migration Strategy released in late 2023 confirms no further allocation will be made to this program.

What is the SIV regime?

The current complying investment framework ("Framework") for SIV is stipulated in the Migration (IMMI 15/100: Complying Investments) Instrument 2015. Only funds that comply with the Framework will constitute complying investments.

Expanded Investment Framework

The Framework extends beyond SIV to the 'Investor visa' (IV). IV holders will be required to maintain an investment of $2.5 million in complying investments.

In comparison, the investment requirement of SIV holders is $5 million.

SIV applicants are required to invest at least $5 million in complying investments, which includes:

At least $1.0 million in eligible Australian venture capital or growth private equity (VCPE) fund(s) investing in start-up and small private companies;

At least $1.5 million in an eligible managed fund(s) or Listed Investment Companies (LICs) that invest in emerging companies;

A maximum of $2.5 million of 'balancing investment' in managed fund(s) or LICs that invest in a combination of eligible assets that include Australian listed securities, eligible corporate bonds or notes, annuities and real property.

The investment requirements of existing SIV holders and applicants before 1 July 2021 are:

At least $500,000 in eligible Australian venture capital or growth private equity (VCPE) fund(s) investing in start-up and small private companies;

At least $1.5 million in an eligible managed fund(s) or Listed Investment Companies (LICs) that invest in emerging companies;

A maximum of $3 million of 'balancing investment' in managed fund(s) or LICs that invest in a combination of eligible assets that include Australian listed securities, eligible corporate bonds or notes, annuities and real property.

Other requirements and classifications