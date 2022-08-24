ARTICLE

If you are a foreign citizen and are looking to expand or start a new business in Australia, you need to have the right visa to do so.

There are a number of visas you can apply for, so make sure you understand the criteria for each before applying. Once you have obtained your visa, you need to consider the legal and regulatory issues associated with operating a business in Australia.

You should seek legal advice to ensure your business is complying with Australian law and regulations.

This Guide to Australian Business Innovation and Investor Visas by our Partners LegalVision sets out the key business innovation and investor visas available to individuals and businesses looking to start or manage a business or make a significant financial investment in Australia.

The publication also includes a list of frequently asked questions about business migration pathways in Australia.

